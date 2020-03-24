Deadline For Filing Income Tax Returns For 2018-19 Extended Till 30 June

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Announcing a slew of relaxation measures related to compliance and regulation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the deadline for filing income tax returns for the financial year 2018-19 has been extended till 30 June, 2020 from the existing last date of 31 March.

The interest rate on delayed payment of returns has also been cut to 9 per cent from 12 per cent.

The government also extended the last date for linking PAN with unique biometric ID Aadhaar to June 30 from March 31.

Giving details of the extension of dates to help citizen cope with the lockdown, the finance minister said the Vivad se Vishwas tax dispute resolution scheme has been extended by three months to June 30. Those availing the scheme by the extended deadline will not have to pay 10 per cent interest on the principal amount.

Moreover, due dates for issuing various notices under the Income Tax Act have also been extended.

Reiterating herself, Ms Sitharaman also said that the government is "very close" to come up with an economic package and that it will be announced "sooner than later".