DDA Housing Scheme 2019 Opens: Five Things To Know

DDA Housing Scheme 2019 is open till May 10, 2019.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) began accepting online applications for its housing scheme 2019 on Monday. The DDA's Housing Scheme 2019 is open till May 10, 2019. Over 18,000 flats are up for sale under the DDA's Housing Scheme 2019 in residential areas of Delhi. Individuals can apply for the DDA housing scheme online. Called DDA Housing Scheme 2019, the programme is also linked to the Credit-Linked Subsidy Scheme under the government's affordable housing initiative, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY)-Housing For All (URBAN). 450 higher income group (HIG) flats, 1,550 medium income group flats (MIG), 8,300 lower income group (LIG) flats and 7,700 flats for economic weaker section (EWS) of society are being offered in the DDA's Housing Scheme 2019, according to the DDA's brochure for Housing Scheme 2019.

Here is all you need to know about applying for DDA Housing Scheme 2019:

The scheme is for sale of 18,000 newly built flats in Delhi's Vasant Kunj and Narela residential colonies and applications are accepted through online mode.

Around 450 HIG category flats comprising of 2-3 bedroom, approximately 550 MIG (2 bedroom) flats and 200 (1 bedroom) flats for LIG category are for sales in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, according to DDA's website dda.org.in.

In Narela, around 1,000 2 bedroom MIG flats, 8,200 flats for LIG and 7,700 flats for EWS category are on sale under the DDA's Housing Scheme 2019.

Applications for the DDA's Housing Scheme 2019 can be submitted online and it starts at Rs 25,000 for EWS, Rs 1 lakh for an LIG flat and Rs 2 lakh for MIG and HIG flats.

Application forms online can be accessed online on websites of HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Union Bank of India, Syndicate Bank, Corporation Bank, Indusind Bank, YES Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC FIRST Bank.

