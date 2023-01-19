Davos 2023: Uber Not Planning Any Mass Layoffs - CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Dara Khosrowshahi was talking at a Wall Street Journal event at the Davos annual summit. (File)

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi said in Davos on Thursday that he was not currently planning any company-wide layoffs.

The rideshare and delivery company has worked to cut costs for months, early enough relative to others that a memo the CEO wrote on this tougher stance "landed a bit like a lead balloon initially," Dara Khosrowshahi said at a Wall Street Journal event on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.

