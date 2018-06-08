Rupee Hits 1-Month Low Against US Dollar

Besides, weakness in the domestic stock market weighed on the rupee at the Interbank Foreign Exchange market.
Forex dealers said increased demand for the US currency from importers and its gains against other currencies overseas put pressure on the rupee.
CommentsOn Thursday, the domestic unit had ended lower by 20 paise to 67.12 as revival in global crude prices renewed India's concerns on the fiscal front.
Meanwhile, the benchmark BSE Sensex fell by 137.10 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 35,325.98 in opening trade.