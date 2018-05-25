Gold Price Rises For Fourth Day, Silver Jumps: 5 Things To Know

Here are five things to know about today's gold prices:
Domestic gold prices: In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity flared up by Rs 350 each to Rs 32,475 and Rs 32,325 per 10 grams respectively, PTI reported. With that, gold prices registered a fourth straight session of upward movement. Gold prices had risen by a total Rs 250 per 10 grams in the past three days.
Silver prices: Silver ready shot up by Rs 250 to Rs 41,550 per kg. The weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 300 to Rs 40,760 per kg.
Global gold price: Spot gold was flat at $1,304.84 an ounce at 3:14 pm but was on track to end the week 1 per cent higher to post its biggest weekly gain since March. US gold futures for June delivery were also unchanged at $1,304.40, according to Reuters.
CommentsRupee vs dollar: The rupee recovered to as much as 67.71 against the dollar. The rupee has stayed below the key level of 68 against the greenback this week.
Gold vs dollar: Gold tends to move higher when the US dollar weakens because this makes dollar-priced bullion cheaper for buyers with other currencies.