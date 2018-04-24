Gold Prices Fall For Second Day, Silver Rates Slump: 5 Points In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 85 each to Rs 32,225 and Rs 32,075 per 10 grams, respectively.

Gold prices fell by Rs 85 to Rs 32,225 per 10 grams in Delhi, extending losses for a second straight day Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices on Tuesday:

Gold prices came down in Delhi for a second straight day on Tuesday. Gold prices fell by Rs 85 to Rs 32,225 per 10 grams at the bullion market in Delhi, news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported. Besides low demand from jewelers, weakness in the international gold market impacted domestic gold prices, say market observers. Silver also slumped below the Rs 41,000 per kilogram mark. Gold prices had fallen by Rs. 140 to Rs. 32,310 per 10 grams in Delhi on Monday, while silver declined by Rs 150 to Rs. 41,350 per kg.1.: In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 85 each to Rs 32,225 and Rs 32,075 per 10 grams, respectively.2.: Silver prices declined by Rs 850 per 10 grams to Rs 40,500 per kg due to poor offtake by industrial units and coin makers, according to Press Trust of India.3. In the international market, spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at $1,326.91 an ounce at 3:00 pm, while US gold futures for June delivery were up $4.80 an ounce at $1,328.80, news agency Reuters reported.4. Internationally, gold steadied after three days of losses as the dollar stabilised after a three-month peak and a rise in US Treasury yields stalled with lower prices tempting some buyers back to the market, Reuters reported. Gold has slid nearly 2 per cent in the last three trading sessions. 5. Gold is often seen as a safe store of value in times of elevated geopolitical or financial risks. Gold prices have benefited in recent weeks from concerns over the US-China trade dispute, sanctions on Russia and unrest in the Middle East, but have been kept in check by the prospect of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve, the US central bank.(With agency inputs)