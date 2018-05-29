Gold Prices Fall For Third Day, Silver Recovers Marginally: 5 Things To Know Weak cues from the global market, where prices dipped, along with lacklustre demand from local jewellers battered domestic gold prices, say traders.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Gold prices extended their fall to a third day Here are five things to know about gold and silver prices today:

1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 105 each to Rs 31,860 and Rs 31,710 per 10 grams, respectively, according to Press Trust of India. With that, gold prices added to the decline of Rs 510 per 10 grams registered in the past two days.



2. Silver ready recovered by Rs 70 per kg to Rs 40,900 per kg.



3. Gold prices slipped in the international market on Tuesday. A buoyant dollar continued to weigh on the market amid renewed hopes of a US- North Korea summit.



4. Spot gold was 0.1 per cent lower at $1,296.91 per ounce at 1:00 pm, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $1,296.40 per ounce, news agency Reuters reported.



5. However, the downside in international gold prices was capped. The dollar hit its highest level against a basket of six major currencies since mid-November 2017. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced gold dearer for non-US investors.



Gold prices today weakened further in Delhi, coming down for the third straight day. Gold prices fell by Rs 105 per 10 grams to Rs 31,860 per 10 grams at the bullion market, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Weak cues from international market, where prices dipped, along with lacklustre demand from local jewellers battered domestic gold prices, according to traders. Silver prices, however, bucked the trend to recover by Rs 70 per kg in the national capital.1. In Delhi, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity fell by Rs 105 each to Rs 31,860 and Rs 31,710 per 10 grams, respectively, according to Press Trust of India. With that, gold prices added to the decline of Rs 510 per 10 grams registered in the past two days.2. Silver ready recovered by Rs 70 per kg to Rs 40,900 per kg.3. Gold prices slipped in the international market on Tuesday. A buoyant dollar continued to weigh on the market amid renewed hopes of a US- North Korea summit. 4. Spot gold was 0.1 per cent lower at $1,296.91 per ounce at 1:00 pm, while US gold futures for June delivery fell 0.6 per cent to $1,296.40 per ounce, news agency Reuters reported.5. However, the downside in international gold prices was capped. The dollar hit its highest level against a basket of six major currencies since mid-November 2017. A stronger dollar makes dollar-priced gold dearer for non-US investors. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter