CSB IPO To Open On Friday. Should You Invest?

Kerala-based private sector lender CSB Bank (erstwhile Catholic Syrian Bank) will launch its initial public offering for subscription on November 22. The public offering will be open for subscription for five days from November 22 to November 26, although the offer period for anchor investor would be one day prior to the IPO opening i.e. November 22. The shares will be allotted on December 2, 2019 and listed on both NSE and BSE on December 4. CSB, one of the oldest private sector banks in India, has a strong base in Kerala and a significant presence in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra, It has a customer base of nearly 13 lakh people (as on March 31, 2019).

CSB IPO: Here are details of price band, issue size and brokerage calls for Initial Public Offering

CSB IPO Price Band

The price band of CSB Bank public offer has been fixed at Rs 193 to Rs 195 per share. An investor can apply for a minimum of 75 shares and multiples thereafter. At the upper price band of Rs 195, the CSB IPO is valued at 2.4x Sep'19 adjusted book value for a sub-par RoA/RoE of 0.5%/3% compared to peers such as South Indian Bank and Federal Bank, who are trading in the range of 0.6 percent to 1.4 percent, noted Emkay Research.

CSB Bank Issue Size

CSB Bank plans to raise up to Rs 410 crore to expand its Tier-I capital. The CSB Bank IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 24 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.97 crore shares worth Rs 385 crore by existing investors. A total of 75 per cent of the offer is kept aside for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors. Following the fresh issue of shares, promoter entity Fairfax India Holdings' stake in CSB Bank will fall to 49.73 percent from the current 50.09 percent. The bank's promoter has five years to reduce its holding to 40 per cent and 15 years to go down to 15 per cent in compliance with RBI requirements.

Should you invest in CSB Bank?

CSB Bank has done reasonably well in its first phase of transformation over the past 2-3 years, reducing the influence of unions/a religious institution, rationalizing branches/employees and turning it from a capital-starved bank into a capital-excess bank after onboarding investor-cum-promoter Fairfax. However, we believe that the second phase of transformational journey to take the bank to new growth phase will be challenging, particularly given current stressed scenario and rising competitive intensity, where even established (Federal Bank) and promising banks (RBL) have slipped.

At the upper price band of Rs195, the IPO is priced at valuations of 2.4x Sep'19 ABV (post money) for a sub-par RoA/RoE of 0.5%/3% compared to some close peers such as South Indian Bank and Federal Bank that are trading in the range of 0.6-1.4x, said Emkay Research in a Pre-IPO Report.

