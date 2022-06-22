CredAvenue Is Now Yubi, Eyes Global Expansion

CredAvenue has now rebranded itself as Yubi

CredAvenue, a leading debt marketplace, has rebranded itself as ‘Yubi', a move which is aimed at international expansion and widening its product portfolio.

According to a statement issued by the company, it also plans to fulfill its long standing ambition of being a ubiquitous name in the global debt ecosystem.

"Yubi represents the beginning of our global ambitions as we prepare to launch our first international office in UAE, successfully debuting in the MENA region," Founder and CEO of Yubi Gaurav Kumar said in a statement.

“Another reason for the brand identity change stems from our conversations with customers and other stakeholders on how technological integration because of data security concerns around financial information remains one of the key deterrents in the advancement of digital finance. We aim to bridge this trust deficit, and in this effort of humanising the brand, we're confident of further building our platform, which thrives on new opportunities for people and businesses alike,” he further added.

According to the company, the new brand will reflect in every customer touchpoint through an overhaul that spans its website, social media handles and existing product lines.