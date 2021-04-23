Covid-19 Pandemic: Supplied 660 Metric Tonnes of Medical Oxygen Per Day, Says SAIL

SAIL says it has ramped up production of medical oxygen

Responding to the Centre's directive to all state-owned entities to ramp up oxygen production for meeting the acute shortage of essential gas owing to the spike in Corona virus pandemic, Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has enhanced its production and in the last six days, the company has supplied, on an average, 660 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) per day from its plants.

The company further added that on April 21 alone, it had supplied 891 metric tonnes of LMO across the country.

With the help of Indian Railways and Ministry of Steel, SAIL has planned to load a rake from its Bokaro Steel Plant, which will help greatly in bulk evacuation of LMO and faster arrival of the same at the destination, the company said in its statement.

SAIL has informed that it has since August 2020, already supplied around 36,747 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen across the country.

Improvement interventions have already been made to augment the LMO supply with respect to process and equipment. SAIL has reduced the production of gaseous Oxygen, Nitrogen and Argon besides optimizing process parameters in its plants to boost production of LMO, the statement added.

“During this hour of the emergency need, SAIL firmly stands committed with the nation and will do everything to augment the production of Liquid Medical Oxygen from its plants. All its plants have been advised to maximise production of LMO and optimize dispatch logistics so as to reduce turnaround time of oxygen tankers.”, the company added.