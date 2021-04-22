Steel, Oil Majors Ramp Up Oxygen Production, Supply

Corporates ramp up oxygen production and supply

Responding to the Centre's call for ramping up oxygen production amid raging Corona virus pandemic, corporate bigwigs as well as State-owned steel and oil entities have started expediting the essential gas' supply.

Steel and power major Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) has said that it has more than 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen stock available at its Angul plant in Odisha and supplying around 100 tonnes of oxygen daily to Odisha and neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The company tweeted that “JSPL has more than 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen stock readily available at our Angul plant. We are waiting for the users to send their tankers. We can fill up on a first come first serve basis or as per the priority decided by the Ministry of Steel.”

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) has made changes in their oil refineries at Jamnagar in Gujarat and is producing around 700 tonnes per day of medical oxygen. Company sources informed that it is supplying oxygen to Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra.

RIL is planning to raise medical oxygen production capacity to 1,000 tones per day.

Tata Steel has provided 300 tonnes of medical oxygen to Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

The steel major has said that it is ready to increase medical oxygen supply depending on requirements and logistics.

Maharatna company Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) said that it has begun supply of 150 tonnes of oxygen to various hospitals in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.