Covid-19 Pandemic: Fertiliser Majors Up Oxygen Production, Supply

Fertiliser companies to augment production and supply of medical oxygen

Taking initiative to enhance production and supply of medical oxygen within their existing capacities in order to make it available for hospitals across the country to combat the menace of Covid-19 pandemic, major fertiliser cooperatives and state-level entities like IFFCO, Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Limited have begun augmenting its manufacturing.

The Centre is expecting that approximately 50 metric tonnes of medical oxygen per day can be made available for Corona virus afflicted patients by fertiliser plants situated all over the country.

At a high level meeting held with Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Mansukh Mandaviya, IFFCO officials informed that the company is putting up an oxygen plant with a capacity of 200 cubic meters per hour in its Kalol unit in Gujarat and their total capacity would be 33,000 cubic meters per day.

Similarly Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd has also started supply of liquid oxygen for medical purpose after commencement of its air separation unit.

Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited has also made modifications in their plants and started supply liquid oxygen, official sources said.

Both the Gujarat-based companies further informed the minister that they have already started the process of enhancing their oxygen production.

Other fertiliser companies' representatives said that they will set up medical oxygen plants in hospitals at selected locations in the country through their corporate social responsibility CSR funding.