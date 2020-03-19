Task Force To Be Setup To Review Economic Fallout Of COVID-19: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on the fast spreading coronavirus said that a task force under the leadership of Finance Minister will be set up to check the economic challenges that arise from the fast spreading pandemic.

This pandemic has caused severe problems for people from middle and lower income groups, PM Modi also said.

PM Modi also appealed business community and people from higher income groups to keep interest of the economic needs of people from whom they take services.

He also advised the nation not to hoard food and other items.

The Indian equity benchmarks have suffered severe losses as fears of fast spreading coronavirus pandemic has sparked worries about the global economy falling into recession.

The Sensex and Nifty 50 indexes have so far this year crashed over 15 per cent.