Glenmark Gets Approval For Favipiravir As COVID-19 Treatment

Favipiravir is made under the brand name Avigan by Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp and was approved for use as an anti-flu drug there in 2014.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Friday it had received an approval from India's drugs regulator to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients in the country.

The Mumbai-based drugmaker said the approval was part of government's accelerated approval process and the drug would be for "restricted emergency use" in the country.

