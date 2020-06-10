Parle-G Saw Record Sales During Coronavirus Lockdown

The Parle-G biscuits are priced as low as Rs 5 per pack.

Fast-moving consumer goods maker Parle Products recorded a surge in sales of its Parle-G biscuits during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, backed by strong demand for the Rs 5 packs during March through May. The biscuits came handy for people working from home as well as migrant workers returning to their homes during the nationwide lockdown which began on March 25.

The sales of Parle-G biscuits jumped to the best level recorded n eight decades, the Economic Times reported, stating that the makers of Parle-G refused to share specific sales numbers.

"We've grown our overall market share by nearly 5 per cent... And 80- 90 per cent of this growth has come from the Parle-G sales. This is unprecedented," Mayank Shah, category head at Parle Products, told the Economic Times.

Parle-G biscuits, priced as low as Rs 5 per pack, were also much in demand among government agencies and non-government organisations (NGOs) working to distribute food relief packages to people during the pandemic.

Parle Products, founded in 1929, employs about one lakh people across 10 company-owned facilities and 125 contract manufacturing plants across the country.

Biscuits, from the likes of Britannia's Good Day and Bourbon to Parle's Krackjack, Monaco and Hide & Seek, have seen a massive surge in sales volumes in the the past three months.