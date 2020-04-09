Coronavirus To Impact Economic Activity Directly Due To Lockdowns: RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday that the coronavirus-induced lockdowns will directly impact economic activity in the country. In its Monetary Policy Report, the central bank said the global macroeconomic outlook is overcast with the COVID-19 pandemic "with massive dislocations in global production, supply chains, trade and tourism". The RBI report comes as India entered the sixteenth day of a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The RBI had projected real growth in GDP or gross domestic product at 5.0 per cent for fiscal year 2019-20, which ended on March 31, 2020, and 5.5 per cent in current fiscal year which ends on March 31, 2021.

The central bank projected consumer inflation - or the rate of increase in consumer prices - at 6.7 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2019-20, and 3.2 per cent in January-March 2021. The central bank monitors consumer inflation while formulating its monetary policy.

It projected the repo rate - the key interest rate at which it lends short-term funds to commercial banks - at 4.65 per cent at the end of fiscal year 2020-21.

"Financial markets across the world are experiencing extreme volatility; global commodity prices, especially of crude oil, have declined sharply. COVID-19 would impact economic activity in India directly due to lockdowns, and through second round effects operating through global trade and growth," the RBI said.

The impact of COVID-19 on inflation is ambiguous, with a possible decline in food prices likely to be offset by potential cost-push increases in prices of non-food items due to supply disruptions, according to RBI.





