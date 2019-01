The RBI primarily tracks consumer inflation to formulate its monetary policy

Consumer inflation was at 2.19 per cent in December, the government said on Monday. That marked the lowest level of consumer inflation recorded since June 2017, when it had stood at 1.46 per cent. December's consumer inflation was in line with economists' expectations. Forty one economists had expected consumer inflation at 2.20 per cent in December, according to a January 3-9 poll by news agency Reuters.