March Retail Inflation Slows To 5.91% On Back Of Lower Food Prices

Inflation stood at 5.91 per cent in March 2020

Retail inflation for the month of March slowed to 5.91 per cent, mainly on back of easing food prices, government data showed on Monday. The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 6.58 per cent in February 2020 and at 2.86 per cent in March last year.

The government's release however mentioned that the data for calculating the inflation was collected only till March 19, 2020 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic. "Keeping in view the preventive measures taken by NSO and announcement of nation-wide lockdown by the Government to check spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the field work for price collection of Consumer Price Index (CPI) was suspended with effect from 19th March, 2020 and about 66% of price quotations were received," the release stated.

The inflation in the food basket was 8.76 per cent in March 2020, lower from 10.81 per cent in the previous month, as per the data.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the retail inflation while deciding its bi-monthly monetary policy.

