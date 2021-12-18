CNG, PNG Prices Hiked In Mumbai: Here's How Much You Have To Pay

CNG Prices Today: In Mumbai, CNG is now being sold at Rs 63.50 per kg

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai with effect from December 17, 2021. With the latest price revision, the revised CNG price in the financial capital now stands at Rs 63.50 per kg, and PNG is being retailed at Rs 38/SCM (standard cubic meter),

''MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as Rs 63.50/Kg and PNG Rs 38/SCM in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of 17th December 2021'', the natural gas distribution company tweeted.

MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as ₹. 63.50/Kg and PNG ₹. 38/SCM in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of 17th December, 2021. — Mahanagar Gas Ltd. (@mahanagargas) December 17, 2021

On Friday, December 17, shares of Mahanagar Gas settled 2.12 per cent lower at Rs 871.70 apiece on the BSE.

Earlier in the month, Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) announced a hike in prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) in Delhi, Haryana, and Rajasthan with effect from 6 am on Saturday, December 4. With the latest price revision, the revised CNG price in the national capital territory (NCT) of Delhi now stands at ₹ 53.04 per kg.



Apart from the national capital, the leading natural gas distribution company has hiked CNG rates in some selected cities of Haryana and Rajasthan.

In Gurugram, the revised CNG price is Rs.60.40 per kg. In Rewari, CNG now costs ₹ 61.10 per kg. Whereas, in Karnal and Kaithal the revised CNG price is Rs.59.30 per kg, according to Indraprastha Gas Limited.