Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Hiked By Rs 250, To Cost Over Rs 2,250

In Delhi, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost Rs 2,253.

Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices for commercial cylinders were hiked by Rs 250 on Monday. In the national capital, 19-kg commercial cylinders will cost Rs 2,253, according to news agency ANI. However, the domestic LPG cylinder rates were kept unchanged. A 14.2-kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 949.50 in Delhi.

In Mumbai, a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder will cost Rs 2,205. In Kolkata, the commercial LPG rate stood at Rs 2,351, while in Chennai now a 19-kg cylinder will be available for Rs 2,406.

The prices of LPG, petrol and diesel are on the rise after the assembly elections.

Meanwhile, the fuel rates were kept unchanged today. In nine rate revisions since March 22, the prices have gone up by Rs 6.40 per litre.

While, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were hiked by Rs 2,258.54 per kilolitre (kl), or 2 per cent, to Rs 1,12,924.83 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification by state-owned fuel retailers.

Jet fuel prices are revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on the average international price.

ATF prices have increased every fortnight since the start of 2022. In seven hikes beginning January 1, ATF prices have been increased by Rs 38,902.92 kl or almost 50 per cent.