Coal Ministry Seeks World Bank Help To Revive Abandoned Mines

Coal Ministry has sought help from World Bank to revive abandoned mines

Coal ministry said on Wednesday that it has sought assistance from the World Bank and other global institutions for re-purposing its abandoned coal mines to make them environmentally stable and suitable for commercial purpose.

Indian officials are rushing to make more coal available for utilities as shortages in the July-September quarter are forecast to be wider than initially estimated due to expectations of high power demand.

