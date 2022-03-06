Bharat Coking Coal's Output Up By 61% In February To 3.24 Million Tonnes

Bharat Coking Coal's output witnessed a huge jump in February 2022

Bharat Coking Coal Limited's (BCCL) output recorded a huge 61 per cent growth to 3.24 million tonnes in February this year over the corresponding month of last fiscal, a company statement said.

BCCL, which is a Dhanbad-based subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), also said that it registered the highest offtake growth of around 66 per cent to 2.93 million tonnes during February 2022.

After the 2018-19 performance, the Coal India subsidiary is going to produce and dispatch over 30 mt of the dry fuel for the first time, overcoming all challenges such as market slowdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic and prolonged monsoon season, it said.

The miner said it achieved a 65 per cent growth in rake loading from an average of 12.6 rakes per day in 2020-21 to 20.9 at present.