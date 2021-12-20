CMS Info Systems IPO Opens Tomorrow, Company Garners Rs 330 Crore From Anchor Investors

CMS Info Systems IPO will open tomorrow for subscription

CMS Info Systems, one of the major cash management companies in the country, has garnered Rs 330 crore from 12 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offer (IPO), which is opening for subscription tomorrow on December 21. The offer will close on December 23.

The company in a filing with Bombay stock exchange (BSE), said that it has finalised allocation of 1,52,77,777 equity shares to anchor investors, at a price of Rs 216 per equity share.

The investors who have invested in the company through anchor book are ICICI Prudential, Nomura India, SBI Mutual Fund, WF Asian Reconnaissance Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life, Goldmans Sachs, SBI Life Insurance, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund, Theleme India Master Fund and BNP Paribas Arbitrage.

CMS aims to raise Rs 1,100 crore from its public issue. The IPO is entirely an offer-for-sale by promoter Sion Investment Holdings Pte Limited, therefore all the money will go to the selling shareholder and the company will not get any funds from the offer.

The price band for the offer has been fixed at Rs 205-216 per equity share.

The company has reserved half of its offer size for qualified institutional buyers (including anchor investors), 35 percent for retail investors and the remaining for non-institutional investors.