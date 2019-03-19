Sensex Rises For Seventh Straight Day, Nifty Settles Above 11,500

Fifteen of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex matched its longest stretch of gains since December and the NSE Nifty Index closed above 11,500 for the first time since September 14, 2018. Foreign institutional investors continue to buy shares in Indian markets. The foreign institutional investors have so far this month purchased shares worth Rs 19,432 crore compared with Rs 17,220 crore of shares they bought last month. Gains in today's session were led by rally in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, ITC, Infosys and Axis Bank.