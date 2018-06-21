Sensex Sheds 115 Points, Nifty Closes At 10,741; PSU Banks Plunge S&P BSE Sensex closed 115 points lower today despite opening 97 points higher in the morning trade. NSE's Nifty50 closed below 10,750

Market indices Nifty and Sensex closed lower on Thursday Highlights Nifty PSU bank index fell nearly 2 per cent Nifty auto index fell by 0.97%, Nifty pharma index fell 1.18% Nifty IT index closed lower by 0.28 per cent



The state-run banks suffered maximum losses on Thursday. The Nifty PSU bank index fell by 2 per cent in the closing hours.



Among the Sensex stocks, maximum losses were posted by Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M), Power Grid and ONGC that fell by 2.28 percent, 1.08 percent and 1.72 percent, respectively.



Despite the plunge, the scrips that bucked the trend were ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries (RIL) both of which rose by 1.47 percent and 1.22 percent, respectively.



Among sectoral indices, the laggards were Nifty auto index (0.97 perent), Nifty pharma index (1.18 percent) and Nifty metal index (1.34 percent). Nifty bank index fell by 0.23 percent, Nifty auto index slipped 0.94 percent, Nifty IT index was lower by 0.28 per cent at the time of market closing. Similarly, Nifty realty and Nifty private bank indices closed lower by 0.79 per cent and 0.07 percent.



The small cap stocks slid steeper (1 percent) than the NSE 50 midcaps (0.68 percent) and NSE 100 midcaps (0.60 percent). The markets also witnessed two IPOs which had the second day of subscription today. One of them, Fine Organic Industries IPO was subscribed over 20 percent on the second day of subscription.



Among the non-Sensex scrips, major gainers included Vakrangee, First Source Solutions, Century ply and Bajaj Holdings & Investment which jumped in the range of 3.5 percent to 5 percent. The losers, however, included Himachal Futuristics Communications and Marksans Pharma that slipped by 6.6 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively. (With inputs from Reuters)



