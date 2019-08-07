Cipla Profit Rises 6% To Rs 478 Crore In June Quarter

Drug maker Cipla on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 478.19 crore in the April-June period. That marked an increase of 5.97 per cent compared to the corresponding period a year ago. In a regulatory filing during market hours, Cipla said its revenue from operations grew 1.27 per cent to Rs 3,989.02 crore in the quarter ended June 30. The pharmaceuticals major had posted a revenue of Rs 3,938.99 crore in the first quarter of financial year 2018-19.

Its revenue from the pharmaceuticals business stood at Rs 3,959.93 crore, marking a year-on-year increase of 1.22 per cent.

Shares in Cipla jumped as much as 4.97 per cent during the session, before settling with a gain of 3.76 per cent on the BSE after the earnings announcement, outperforming the benchmark Sensex index which fell 0.77 per cent.

