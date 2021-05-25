Cipla Lauches Antibody Cocktail For Covid-19 Treatment; Shares Subdued

The second batch of the antibody cocktail will be made available by mid-June, Cipla added

Cipla and Roche India have launched Roche India's antibody drug cocktail in India for treating mild to moderate COVID-19 cases. "Roche India and Cipla today announced that the first batch of the Antibody Cocktail (Casirivimab and Imdevimab) is now available in India," Cipla said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

The second batch of the antibody cocktail will be made available by mid-June, Cipla added.

Umang Vohra, Managing Director and Global CEO, Cipla said, "We are guided by our strong sense of responsibility to address unmet patient need and look forward to leveraging our solid marketing and distribution strengths in India to provide broader, equitable access to this innovative treatment option in the country".

Monoclonal antibodies mimic the immune system's ability to fight off viruses and other harmful pathogens. The antibody cocktail will be administered to adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age or older, weighing at least 40 kg) who are infected with SARS-COV2 and are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19 disease.

The price of each patient dose (600 mg of Casirivimab and 600 mg of Imdevimab) will be Rs 59,750 and a multi-dose pack (each pack can treat two patients) will cost Rs 1,19,500.

The antibody drug cocktail will be available at leading hospitals and Covid treatment centers across the country.

At 12:00 pm, Cipla shares were trading mildly in the positive at Rs 932.35 on the BSE.