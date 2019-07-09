Right Time To Raise Funds Through Overseas Sovereign Bonds: Krishnamurthy Subramanian

Krishnamurthy Subramanian said the government will study the risks and returns possibly in October-March

This is a right opportunity for India to raise funds through overseas sovereign bonds at a much cheaper rate compared with those in the domestic market, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Tuesday.

The government will study "risks and returns" to raise funds through sovereign bonds, possibly in the second half of the current financial year, said Mr Subramanian at an event in Delhi.

Finance ministry officials said the government could raise about 10-15 per cent of proposed Rs 7.1 lakh crore ($103.18 billion) government borrowings this fiscal year through sovereign bonds.

