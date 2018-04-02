Checking EPF Balance Online, Through SMS, Missed Call Facility

EPFO says UMANG app is the only official app for accessing its services, including EPF balance.

EFPO or Employees' Provident Fund Organisation has provided the information for availing missed call facility and SMS service for getting PF (provident fund) balance and last contribution on UMANG app also. An EPFO subscriber can also check the PF balance online through EPFO's website or UMANG app. EPFO says UMANG app is the only official app for accessing its services. An EPFO subscriber can check his or her EPF balance online by accessing the UMANG app, which provides a unified platform where multiple government services can be accessed. Register yourself with UMANG if you are a new user. Thereafter, select EPFO's services and then Employee Centric Services.

How To Check EPF Balance, e-Passbook Online Through EPFO website

The link to e-Passbook can be found at the top right corner of EPFO's website. Click on the e-passbook link.



(A snapshot of EPFO website)





(Then you need to key in your UAN id and password. UAN is a unique number assigned to an employee. Enter the UAN and password)



(Then you need to click on the member-id to view the e-passbook to know your EPF balance and other details.)

PF Account Balance Through SMS

EFPO subscribers can log into the UMANG app, which allows access of many government services online. Then they have to look for EPFO services. After they select EFPO services, they can click on the General Services to know more about accessing account details on SMS or through missed call services.

(SMS should be sent from the registered mobile number of UAN, says EFPO)

(Currently, EFPO's SMS facility for checking PF balance is available in 10 languages)

Universal Account Number (UAN) activated members can know their latest PF contribution and balance available with EPFO by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from registered mobile number "EPFOHO UAN" to 7738299899. Currently, this facility is available in 10 languages. For receiving SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN.

For example, to receive SMS in Telugu, then SMS to be send will be "EPFOHO UAN TEL" to 7738299899 SMS should be sent from the registered mobile number of UAN. In response, EPFO will send last PF contribution and balance details of the member alongwith available KYC information.

PF Account Balance Through Missed Call Facility

EPFO members registered on the UAN portal can get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the Bank A/c number, AADHAAR and PAN, the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance.



To avail this facility, mobile number must be activated with UAN at Unified Portal. Giving missed call from registered mobile number at 011-22901406 automatically gets disconnected after two rings. This service is available free of cost to the member. Moreover, these services can be availed from non-smart phones also.

