Century Plyboards Net Profit Jumps 115% To Rs 83 Crore In March Quarter

Century Plyboards Q4 Earnings: Century Plyboard's revenue from operations stood at Rs 738 crore

Century Plyboards India Limited announced its January-March quarter results for the financial year 2020-21 on Thursday, June 10, reporting a 115 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 83 crore on a standalone basis, compared to Rs 38.79 crore in the year-ago period. According to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges, Century Plyboard's revenue from operations stood at Rs 738 crore in the March quarter of fiscal 2021, compared to Rs 524 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

According to the statement, Century Plyboard's net profit for the entire fiscal year stood at Rs 192 crore, marking a growth of 21 per cent, compared to Rs 158 crore in the previous fiscal 2019-20. The company's total income for the March quarter stood at Rs 742 crore, compared to Rs 524 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. The total income - a sum of revenue from operations and other income marked an increase of 41 per cent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Century Plyboards is a manufacturer, exporter, and seller of laminates, plywood, doors, PVCs. The company provides plywood products under the brand name Century Ply. On Thursday, shares of Century Plyboard settled 5.23 per cent higher at Rs 432.25 apiece on the BSE.

Century Plywood gained more than five per cent on Thursday, opening on the BSE at Rs 415, having swung between an intra day high of Rs 445.75 and an intra day low of Rs 403.55, throughout the trading session today.

