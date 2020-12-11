Centre Notifies Updated Viability Gap Funding Scheme To Support Infrastructure Projects

The Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme has been notified by the Ministry of Finance under which infrastructure projects would be selected for financial support. As per the VGF scheme notified by the Finance Ministry, the Empowered Committee (EC) headed by the economic affairs secretary will sanction funding up to an amount of Rs 200 crore, while projects requiring over Rs 200 crore would be approved by the Empowered Committee with Finance Minister's approval

According to the report, this VGF scheme will be known as the Scheme for Financial Support to PPPs (Public Private Partnerships) in the infrastructure sector. This scheme will be a central sector scheme to be administered by the Finance Ministry. The report further said the VGF scheme shall come into force with immediate effect.