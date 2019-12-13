Centre Keeping Close Vigil On Onion Prices: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

The situation is gradually improving as shipments of onions are coming into the country

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that the Central government is closely monitoring the onion prices, which have shot up exponentially in recent times.

According to the minister, the situation is gradually improving as shipments of onions are coming into the country.

Replying to a query on the rising onion prices, the minister replied: "Onion prices have started to fall in some places from their peak levels, although they have not declined as per requirement."

"We have a Group of Ministers which is reviewing (the situation) on almost every one or two days gap and deciding on how to further take up import related issues...."

Excessive rains reduced onion supplies and thus drove up the prices. Onions are costing around Rs 150 per kg in some parts of the country.