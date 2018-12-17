NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Economy

Centre Holds Off Raising Import Tariffs On US Goods

Centre deferred for the fourth time retaliatory action against higher import tariffs imposed by the US on steel and aluminium

Economy | | Updated: December 17, 2018 19:36 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Centre Holds Off Raising Import Tariffs On US Goods
NEW DELHI: 

Centre has held off until end-January 2019 raising tariffs on select goods from the United States, deferring for the fourth time retaliatory action against higher import tariffs imposed by the US on steel and aluminium, the government said on Monday.

Angered by Washington's refusal to exempt it from higher steel and aluminium tariffs, Delhi said in June that it would raise import tax from August 4 on some US products, including almonds, walnuts and apples.

India further delayed imposing higher taxes thrice until December 17, and with negotiations still going on, decided to defer the date again.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Import Tariffimport tariff hike

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Sajjan KumarLive TVTamil NewsHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsIPL AuctionPNR StatusTrain StatusGeetanjali KhannaIND vs AUSPM ModiBhupesh BaghelVirat KohliCyclone PhethaiUpcoming SedansRedmi 7 ProWhatsApp

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top