Centre Extends Food Grains Supply Scheme For Poor By Five Months

Government has extended the Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for five months

The Centre has extended the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana for five months and has allotted 198.78 metric tonnes of food grains under it for the period between July and November 2021.

Under the scheme, lifting of food grains has been undertaken by eight states including Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala and Odisha among others. Till June 28, around 1.06 metric tonnes of food grains had been lifted by the states.

During the May-June cycle of the scheme, Food Corporation of India (FCI) had till June 28, supplied 77.42 metric tonnes of free food grains to all 36 states.

FCI is transporting food grains all across the country and since May 1, 2021, a total of 2,608 food grain rakes have been loaded by FCI, on an average of 45 rakes on a daily basis.

At present, 591 metric tonnes of wheat and 295 metric tonnes of rice is available under the Central Pool.

Government had announced the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana to ameliorate the hardship faced by the poor due to economic disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Under the scheme, free food grains for a period of two months (May-June 2021) at Rs 5 per kg per person per month has been distributed to beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Act.