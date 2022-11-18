Central Depository Services Detects Malware In Few Internal Machines

The CDSL team is working with its cybersecurity advisors to analyse the impact.(Representational)

Central Depository Services Ltd (India) today came under a cyberattack, but no investor data has been breached.

In a regulatory filing, Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) said "malwares" were detected in a few of its internal machines.

The affected machines were immediately isolated and CDSL has "disconnected itself from other constituents of the capital market".

"As per initial findings, there is no reason to believe that any confidential information or investor data has been compromised," CDSL said.

The CDSL team is working with its cybersecurity advisors to analyse the impact.