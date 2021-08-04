Central Board Of Indirect Taxes Unveils Portal On Customs Tariff Items

Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has launched a new portal

Looking to facilitate free access to information on all customs related processes and other regulatory compliances for around 12,000 customs tariff items, the Central Bureau of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Wednesday launched its Indian Customs Compliance Information Portal (CIP).

Official sources said that CIP is aimed at providing latest updated information to people on the legal and other requirements of Customs department and related agencies for undertaking import and export related activities.

The portal will give latest information on all import and export related requirements for all items covered under the Customs Tariff.

In order to use the CIP, one can simply enter either the Customs Tariff Heading (CTH) or the description of the goods in question to get information to step-by-step procedures and other regulatory compliances, a statement issued by the Finance Ministry said.