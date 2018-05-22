NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
Profit
Home | Corporates

CCI Approves Bayer-Monsanto Acquisition. Deal Details Here

German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter.

Corporates | | Updated: May 22, 2018 17:39 IST
6 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
CCI Approves Bayer-Monsanto Acquisition. Deal Details Here
Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it had approved the acquisition of U.S. seed major Monsanto Co by Bayer AG, in a decision that moves the mega deal a step closer toward the finish line. The acquisition had been approved "subject to compliance of certain modifications," the regulator said on Twitter, without elaborating.

Comments
German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter, giving it control of more than 25 percent of the world's seed and pesticides market.
 
© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

MonsantoBayer

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live cricket Score

................................ Advertisement ................................

Follow us on

Trending

NDTV Group Sites

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.
Top