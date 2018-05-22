CCI Approves Bayer-Monsanto Acquisition. Deal Details Here German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter.

German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter, giving it control of more than 25 percent of the world's seed and pesticides market.

Competition Commission of India (CCI) said on Tuesday it had approved the acquisition of U.S. seed major Monsanto Co by Bayer AG, in a decision that moves the mega deal a step closer toward the finish line. The acquisition had been approved "subject to compliance of certain modifications," the regulator said on Twitter, without elaborating. German conglomerate Bayer is preparing to close its $62.5 billion takeover of Monsanto this quarter, giving it control of more than 25 percent of the world's seed and pesticides market.