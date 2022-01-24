CCI Okays Acquisition Of 100% Shares In GlaxoSmithKline Asia By Parent Group Entities

CCI has okayed acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline Asia shareholding by parent group companies

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has okayed the acquisition of GlaxoSmithKline Asia Private Limited (GSKAPL) shareholding by GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Overseas Limited and GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare UK Trading Limited.

GSKAPL is a consumer healthcare company, involved in the marketing and distribution of oral healthcare products under various brand names such as Sensodyne, Parodontax, Polident and over-the-counter medicines products under the brand names such as Crocin and ENO.

The proposed combination involves collective acquisition of 100 per cent shares of the company. Prior to the proposed combination, GSKAPL will acquire the trademarks pertaining to "Iodex" and "Ostocalcium" brands in India alongwith the legal, economic, commercial and marketing rights of such brands and other associated assets (GSK Consumer Brands) from GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Limited, the CCI said in a statement.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Overseas Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Holdings (No.2) Limited ("GSK CH HoldCo"). It is a part of the overall GlaxoSmithkline (GSK) group and its principal activity is to act as an investment holding company for GSK CH HoldCo and its subsidiaries.

GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare UK Trading Limited is a part of the overall GSK group and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of GSK CH HoldCo.

It is involved in the distribution and sale of consumer healthcare products, manufacturing, marketing, providing management services to the consumer healthcare group and providing research and development services to other consumer healthcare companies within the GSK group.