Car Sales Slump 36% In July Amid Deepening Auto Sector Crisis: 10 Points

Domestic passenger vehicles sales in India stood at 2,00,790 units last month, marking a year-on-year decline of 30.98 per cent, data from industry body SIAM or Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers revealed on Tuesday. The sales report highlighted that passenger sales in the country declined for a ninth month in a row amid a contraction across segments as the "auto industry downturn" deepened. Out of the total passenger vehicle sales, the figure for the passenger car segment declined 35.95 per cent to 1,22,956 in July, according to SIAM data.