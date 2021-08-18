Cabinet Clears Revival Package For North-East Agricultural Body

The Cabinet has cleared a revival package for a farm sector body in North-east region

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday cleared a Rs 77.45 crore package which is aimed at reviving the State-owned North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation Limited (NERAMAC).

NERAMAC is a public sector enterprise which comes under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (MDoNER).

Informing about the decision of the CCEA, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told media persons that the revival package will help NERAMAC implement various innovative plans like providing better farming facilities, giving training to farmers in clusters, providing organic seeds and fertilisers, and extending post-harvesting facilities in order to promote the products of north eastern farmers in the global market.

An official statement said that out of the overall outlay of the package, Rs 17 crore is meant for fund-based support and Rs 60.45 crore is meant for non-fund based support.

The package will also enable farmers of the region to get remunerative prices for their products, official sources said.