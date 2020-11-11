Cabinet Approves Production-Linked Incentive Scheme For 10 Sectors

The government had earlier rolled out a PLI scheme for electronics and for active pharma ingredients.

The Union Cabinet has approved Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme worth Rs 2 lakh crore for 10 sectors, including white goods, auto, auto components and battery manufacturing, in order to boost India's manufacturing capabilities and enhancing exports. The scheme will make Indian manufacturers globally competitive and attract investment and enhance exports, the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said while briefing reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet.

Production-linked incentives will be offered for sectors such as white goods manufacturing, pharmaceutical, specialised steel, auto, telecom, textile, food products, solar photovoltic and cell battery.

Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar had announced last month that the government would introduce production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for more sectors to boost domestic manufacturing.

Meanwhile, according to sources in the Finance ministry, another round of stimulus is likely to be announced before Diwali. The stimulus would focus on job manufacturing and a further extension of the cabinet's decision to give a push to growth with productivity-linked schemes.