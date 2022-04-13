Cabinet Approves Policy To Make Non-Minable Land Economically Viable

Union Cabinet has approved a policy to turn mined out lands into economically viable zones

Aiming to make those tracts of land which have become unsuitable for coal mining, economically viable for setting up infrastructure related to coal and energy sectors, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a policy for use of land acquired under the Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition & Development) Act, 1957.

This will unlock non-minable lands for development and lead to increasing investment and job creation in the coal sector, official sources said.

According to the policy approved by the Union Cabinet, tracts of land which can no more be mined (de-coaled or unsuitable for mining), would be used for developing coal and energy-related infrastructure.

Land which is no more economically viable for mining purposes and land where no mining activity can take place any further, would be utilised under the new approved policy.

State-owned Coal India Limited and its subisidiaries would continue to own these lands and under the new policy, only leasing of land for the abovementioned purposes would be allowed.

Government coal entities however are allowed to deploy private funds in case of joint ventures for setting up coal and energy sector related infrastructure, official sources said.

Infrastructure related to setting up of coal washeries, coal handling plants and construction of railway sidings, coal gasification plants as well as thermal and renewable energy projects is permitted on such lands.