By 2025, Employees Will Only Spend 25% Of Time In Office: TCS

TCS' '25/25' model is expected to be implemented by 2025.

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has asked its employees to return to offices in preparation for the IT major's '25/25' model, which is expected to be implemented by 2025. "Under the new model, by 2025, no more than 25 per cent of our employees will need to work from the office at any given point, and an employee will not need to spend more than 25 per cent of their time in office," a TCS Spokesperson said on Tuesday.

"At present, we have about 5 per cent of our associates working from offices. Towards the end of CY'21 (calendar year 2021), we will encourage our associates to return to offices, at least initially, before we switch to the 25/25 model," the company said. The transition "will be done in a phased and flexible manner," the Spokesperson added.

Earlier, TCS had asked its workers to get back to their deputed location (their base branch) by November 15. The decision was taken amid a sharp decline in Covid-19 cases across the globe.

The company mentioned that "the 25/25 model is an important design element, and it will take a couple of years for the model to mature."

TCS said that the "hybrid models of work are here to stay and in the new 'Future Of Work', both the physical office and remote working will play an integral part."

TCS also stated that it has launched one of the biggest corporate vaccination drives in the country for its associates and dependents. "Currently, over 70 per cent of our workforce in India are fully vaccinated and more than 95 per cent have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine," the IT major added.

"Through the pandemic, we have stayed connected virtually with our teams and delivered on our key priorities. We are now excited to connect back in person with our associates," TCS further said.