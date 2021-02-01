Budget 2021: What Is Halwa Ceremony And What Does It Signify

Budget 2021: Halwa ceremony marks the beginning of the process of printing Budget documents.

The traditional 'halwa ceremony' marking the final stage of Budget 2021 process, was held on Saturday, January 23, at the Union Finance Ministry headquarters at North Block in New Delhi. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State Anurag Thakur, and other top officials took part in the ceremony. While the traditional halwa ceremony marks the commencement of the printing process of the government's Budget document every year, Union Budget 2021-22 this year will be paperless due to COVID-19 restrictions. The budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time ever in the history of independent India.



Halwa Ceremony 2021 - Significance, Features:

