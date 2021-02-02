Budget Focuses On Bringing Down Fiscal Deficit To 6.8% By Next Fiscal: Budget Highlights

Budget 2021: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Union Budget for upcoming financial year with policies and proposals focused on reviving the pandemic-hit economy. Ms Sitharaman announced an unprecedented increase in capital expenditure for infrastructure at the same time Budget 2021 also doubled spending healthcare to Rs 2.23 lakh crore amid Covid-19 pandemic. As part of healthcare spending, Budget 2021 allocated Rs 35,000 crore for Covid-19 vaccine and launched PM Atmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years.

Here are highlights of macro-economic fiscal announcements in the Budget 2021: