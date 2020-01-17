How Indian Economy Fares Globally Ahead Of Union Budget 2020

World Bank has said India will gradually recover to 6.9% in 2021 and 7.2% in 2022

Until as recently as 2018, India was the world's fastest-growing major economy. But things have gone drastically downhill in the past one year with its gross domestic product (GDP) expanding at a more than six-year low pace in the July-September period. The government has in its recent estimate pegged the weakest pace of annual growth for the economy in 11 years. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has attributed the slowdown to a variety of factors, including decline in consumption and fall in investments.

China's $14-trillion economy surpasses India's $2.9-trillion economy by about five times. And according to the UN's 2019 World Population Prospects report released in June, India will have more people than China by 2027. India will have to grow at 8-10 per cent to sustain this huge population.

India and China had the same GDP in 1950 and China's GDP per capita lagged countries such as Cambodia, Kenya and Sierra Leone as late as the 1960s. China witnessed a meteoric rise from the late 1970s to become the world's second largest economy, next only to the United States, as the path-breaking reforms initiated by Deng Xiaoping propelled the largely agrarian society to the industrial powerhouse of today.

India had to wait for another two decades until the year 1991, for then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao and Finance Minister Dr Manmohan Singh to put India on the path of economic liberalization.

It is a tribute to the potential of the Indian economy that within a decade of the forces unleashed by Rao-Manmohan duo, its GDP growth started expanding at the rates to the tune of 6-8 per cent annually - a far cry from the growth rates of 3 per cent seen in the pre-liberalisation era.

Moreover, the growth momentum was sustained despite the global financial crisis in 2008. India was, in fact, the world's fastest growing major economy between 2014 and 2018 before its GDP growth slumped to 4.5 per cent in the September quarter, amid financial stress in the rural sector and joblessness prevalent across sectors.

The slowdown may just be a blip, after all. The World Bank, in the South Asia Economic Focus, said the country was expected to gradually recover to 6.9 per cent in 2021 and 7.2 per cent in 2022 on the back of an accommodative monetary stance. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das sees the emergence of some green shoots - such as rise in the cost of projects sanctioned by banks and financial institutions, and higher investments in fixed assets by India Inc.

The long-term growth prospects also remain encouraging due to young demographics. By 2027, India will have a billion people aged between 15 and 64, according to a Bloomberg News analysis. Healthy investment rates and a strong, fast-expanding middle class are positives for the Indian economy. Reforms such as Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Goods and Services Tax (GST) also hold immense promise for the long-term prospects of the economy, say economists.

But if the $2.8-trillion Indian economy has to replicate China's growth story and realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambition of taking it to the $5-trillion mark by 2024, the economy will have to see nominal growth of over 12 per cent a year in dollar terms.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that PM Modi's vision of making India a $5-trillion economy and a global economic powerhouse by 2024-25 is "challenging" but "realizable".