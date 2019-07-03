Sensex, Nifty End Flat Ahead Of Economic Survey 2018-19

The S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 indexes ended on a flat note ahead of the presentation of Economic Survey for financial year 2018-19 by the Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian. For most part of the day, Sensex and Nifty traded in a narrow range. The Sensex traded in a range of 200 points while Nifty 50 Index touched high of 11,945.20 and a low of 11,887.05. In today's session, gains in capital goods and banking shares were offset by losses in information technology shares.

The Sensex ended 0.06 per cent or 23 points higher at 39,839 and the NSE Nifty 50 Index advanced 0.05 per cent or 6 points to close at 11,920.

Twelve of 19 sector gauges compiled by BSE ended higher led by the S&P BSE Capital Goods Index's 0.6 per cent gain. Realty and Bankex Indexes also rose 0.6 and 0.3 per cent each respectively.

On the other hand, S&P BSE Information Technology Index was top loser, down 0.9 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares witnessed a mild buying interest as the S&P BSE MidCap Index rose 0.1 per cent while S&P BSE SmallCap Index advanced 0.3 per cent.

Indiabulls Housing Finance was top gainer in the Nifty 50 basket of shares, the stock rose 7.5 per cent to Rs 691 after it informed exchanges that it has bought back secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of face value Rs 10 lakh each.

IndusInd Bank, ITC, Zee Entertainment, Grasim Industries, Indian Oil and Larsen & Toubro were also among the gainers.

On the flipside, Eicher Motors, GAIL India, Tech Mahindra, Vedanta, Dr. Reddy's Labs, Infosys, HCL Technologies and Yes Bank were among the laggards.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability