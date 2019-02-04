NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoবাংলাதமிழ்WeddingsAppsTrainsArt
Profit
Home | Forex

Rupee Logs Steepest Single-Day Fall In Over A Month

The rupee depreciated against the US dollar due to concerns over fiscal slippage and a stronger dollar.

Forex | | Updated: February 04, 2019 18:25 IST
On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the dollar.

Rupee extended decline and fell 56 paise or 0.8 per cent to 71.80 versus US dollar. The yield on 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 7.41 per cent from 7.38 per cent on Friday. The rupee and bonds came under pressure after credit rating agency Moody's said that the inability to meet fiscal deficit target for four consecutive years as a big "credit negative" for the sovereign. Meanwhile, populist measures for middle class and farmers in Budget on Friday also added to pressure in money and debt markets.
Here are ten things to know about today's move in money and debt markets:
  1. Today was the second straight session of loss for the rupee, during which it lost a total 72 paise. Forex traders said foreign fund outflows and a stronger dollar following blockbuster US employment and factory data impacted the rupee sentiment.
  3. Credit rating agency Moody's said that the inability to meet fiscal deficit target for four consecutive years as a big "credit negative" for the sovereign which further dampened the sentiment, IFA Global said.
  4. Meanwhile, investors were cautious ahead of the next meeting of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee scheduled during February 5-7.
  5. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened lower at 71.57 and fell further to touch the day's low of 71.82. The domestic unit pared some losses before ending at 71.80 per dollar, down by 55 paise against its previous close. On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the US dollar.
  6. Analysts say rising crude oil prices led to pressure in the forex markets.
  7. "Brent crude rose for fifth straight day to gain almost 6 per cent in last one week. The resultant pressure on Indian rupee is visible as it is trading lower," Sanctum Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Sunil Sharma said.
  8. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading at $62.97 per barrel, higher by 0.16 per cent. Forex traders said concerns related to fiscal slippage weighed on the sentiment.
  9. The benchmark BSE Sensex Monday recovered from the day's low to end 113.31 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 36,582.74. The NSE Nifty also edged higher by 18.60 points, or 0.17 per cent, to close at 10,912.25.
  10. Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 112.13 crore from the capital markets on a net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 65.22 crore, provisional data compiled by NSE showed. (With agency inputs)

 



