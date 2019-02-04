Rupee Logs Steepest Single-Day Fall In Over A Month

On Friday, the rupee had settled 17 paise lower at 71.25 against the dollar.

Rupee extended decline and fell 56 paise or 0.8 per cent to 71.80 versus US dollar. The yield on 10-year bond rose 3 basis points to 7.41 per cent from 7.38 per cent on Friday. The rupee and bonds came under pressure after credit rating agency Moody's said that the inability to meet fiscal deficit target for four consecutive years as a big "credit negative" for the sovereign. Meanwhile, populist measures for middle class and farmers in Budget on Friday also added to pressure in money and debt markets.