Here Are 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Union Budget

Here are 10 things to know about Union Budget of India:
- The first Indian Budget was presented by James Wilson on February 18, 1869. Mr Wilson was then the Finance Member of the India Council that advised the Indian Viceroy.
- The first Union Budget of independent India was presented on November 26, 1947 by RK Shanmukham Chetty.
- The first Budget of the Republic of India was presented by John Mathai on February 28, 1950.
- The formation of Planning Commission was announced by Mr Mathai during his budget speech in 1950-51.
- The highest number of budget presentations have been made by former finance minister Morarji Desai. He presented 10 union budgets, followed by P Chidambaram's 9 and Pranab Mukherjee's 8.
- K C Neogy is the only finance minister to not present a budget. He was finance minister for just 35 days.
- Until the year 1999, the Union Budget was announced at 5 pm on the last working day of February. Former finance minister in the NDA government Yashwant Sinha, however, changed the ritual by announcing the 1999 Union Budget at 11 am.
- Till 2016 the Union Budget was presented on the last working day of February. Former finance minister Arun Jaitley, however, changed that tradition in 2017. The Union Budget was presented on February 1 in 2017.
- Till 2016, the railway budget was presented a few days before the Union budget. In 2017, however, the railway budget was presented along with the Union Budget, breaking a 92-year-old practice.
- About 10-12 days ahead of the budget presentation, a customary 'halwa ceremony' is performed in which large quantities of the sweet dish is prepared for the officers and staff. These officials remain isolated until the budget documents get printed.