Here Are 10 Interesting Facts You Should Know About Union Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the full-year Budget for 2019-20 in the Lok Sabha on July 5. A Budget is an annual financial statement of a government's finances containing details such as planned revenue, expenditure, growth projections and its fiscal position. The July 5 Budget will be the first by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government after its return to power after the general election. The government had in February presented an interim Budget ahead of the elections, which were concluded in May.