Government To Introduce Special Economic Zones Amendment Bill In Parliament

The Central government will introduce the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the ensuing session of the Parliament.

Budget 2019 | Updated: June 14, 2019 19:19 IST
Accordingly, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday gave its approval to introduce the Bill which will replace the Special Economic Zones (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.

"After the amendment of sub-section (v) of section 2 of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2005, a trust or any entity notified by the Central government will be eligible to be considered for grant of permission to set up a unit in Special Economic Zones," an official communique said.

